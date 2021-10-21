Ransomware Gang Behind Colonial Pipeline Hack Hatches Dastardly Recruiting Plan

Read it at The Wall Street Journal
The ransomware gang behind the Colonial Pipeline hack is growing so fast it needs to enlist new hackers—and has come up with a sneaky way to do it. According to The Wall Street Journal, Fin7 has set up a website for a legitimate-looking company, Bastion Secure, that is accepting applications for programmers, system administrators, and other tech workers—who may not realize they are working for a criminal enterprise. The bogus company promises a nine-hour workday, lunch breaks, and a monthly salary of up to $1,200—which is a living wage in the former Soviet countries where it appears to be concentrating its recruiting efforts.