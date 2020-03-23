CHEAT SHEET
    Colorado Abolishes the Death Penalty

    Tracy Connor

    Executive Editor

    Colorado Gov. Jared Polis signed into law a bill abolishing the death penalty and commuted the sentences of three death-row inmates—two of whom were convicted of murdering the son of a state legislator who opposed the measure. Colorado is now the 22nd state to get rid of capital punishment since it was declared constitutional, and the move comes amid dwindling support for executions. State Sen. Rhonda Fields, a Democrat, opposed abolition because her son, Javad Marshall-Fields, and his fiancée were killed in 2005 while waiting to testify in a shooting case, according to The Denver Post. Their killers, along with a man who murdered four people at a Chuck E. Cheese, had their sentences commuted to life.

