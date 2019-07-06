CHEAT SHEET
Colorado Bear Accidentally Gets Stuck in Car, Crashes It
Colorado police are reminding car owners to keep their vehicles locked at night after a bear accidentally sent a sedan rolling down a hill and crashing into a tree. The incident happened Thursday night when the animal pulled open an unlocked door, climbed in, and accidentally got shut inside. The bear tore apart the interior of the car trying to get out and in the frenzy apparently shifted it into neutral. “The car rolled back and off the driveway and about 100 ft down the hill. The four legged suspect swiped a tree, rendering the car undrivable, but in the process popped a door open, and fled on foot... er, on paws in an unknown direction,” the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post on Friday.