Stepmom Will Head to Trial for Murder of Gannon Stauch, Court Rules
Letecia Stauch will head to trial for the murder of her stepson Gannon, with a Colorado court ruling Thursday that prosecutors presented enough evidence at a preliminary hearing to move forward. During the hearing, a detective explained how 11-year-old Gannon was stabbed at least 18 times and shot in the jaw. Letecia Stauch’s DNA was found on a handgun in her home that fired the bullet found in Gannon’s jaw, the detective testified. Gannon’s remains were found two months after he vanished, stuffed in a suitcase 1,400 miles away. Charges against the 38-year-old include first-degree murder, child abuse resulting in death, and tampering with a deceased human and physical evidence. A plea hearing has been set for Nov. 4.