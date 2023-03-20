Colorado Dentist Charged With Poisoning Wife to Death

A Colorado dentist was charged with murder on Sunday after his poisoned wife was taken off life support, police said.

James Toliver Craig, 45, of Aurora, drove his wife to the hospital on Wednesday night, reporting that she had headaches and dizziness.

“Shortly after arriving at the hospital, the wife’s condition deteriorated rapidly, and she was placed on a ventilator in an intensive care unit. She was declared medically brain dead a short time later,” Aurora police said.

Detectives from the Major Crimes Homicide Unit detectives launched an intensive investigation that revealed the 43-year-old woman was poisoned.

“A warrant for first-degree murder was obtained early Sunday morning shortly after doctors made the decision to take the victim off life support,” police said.

“It was quickly discovered this was in fact a heinous, complex and calculated murder,” Division Chief Mark Hildebrand said.

Authorities did not release the victim’s name but public records show the dentist lived with a 43-year-old woman named Angela Craig. And in a 2021 press release, Craig said he was “happily married to his wife, Mrs. Angela Craig for 20 years, who often helps out at the practice.”

“They have six children, and they all enjoy the outdoors, especially camping, snowboarding, fishing, hiking, rock climbing, and mountain biking,” the press release added. “They also enjoy visiting theme parks and are often traveling to Disney, Universal, and Sea World.”

It also noted that the suspect volunteered with WE CAN HELP, an anti-bullying program sponsored by the Denver Police Department.