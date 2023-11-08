CHEAT SHEET
Colorado Funeral Home Owners Nabbed for Mishandling 189 Corpses
The owners of a Colorado funeral home accused of mishandling nearly 200 corpses have been arrested in Oklahoma. Jon and Carrie Hallford face charges of abuse of a corpse, theft, money laundering and forgery, authorities said. The Returns to Nature Funeral Home, located about 100 miles from Denver in Penrose, offered cremations and “green” burials that don’t involve embalming fluid. After a series of financial setbacks for the business in recent months, authorities were called to the company’s premises in early October for what was described as an “abhorrent smell.” They say they consequently found the decaying remains of 189 people, some of whom have yet to be identified by investigators.