Colorado GOP Elects Kooky Election Denier as Chair

Dave Williams once tried to get “Let’s Go Brandon” included as part of his name on an election ballot. He filed a criminal complaint against his primary opponent for saying mean things against him. And he insists Joe Biden lost the 2020 election. So naturally, the Colorado Republican Party has selected him as its next chairman—after being endorsed by indicted former county clerk Tina Peters. Williams immediately declared himself a “wartime leader.”