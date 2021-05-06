Colorado GOPer Calls Colleague ‘Buckwheat’ in House Session
STICK IT, ALFALFA
A Colorado state legislator offered a non-apology apology after calling a fellow representative “Buckwheat” during a House session on Wednesday, KDVR reported. Rep. Richard Holtorf, a Republican, was discussing the military’s rules of engagement and the law of proportionality, when he said to an unknown colleague who apparently annoyed him, “I’m getting there. Don’t worry Buckwheat. I’m getting there.” He then added, “That’s an endearing term, by the way.” It is unclear who Holtorf was referring to, but Rep. Leslie Herod, who is Black, later tweeted, “This is what I have to deal with Every. Damn. Day. #onwepress.” Holtorf halfheartedly tried to walk back the slur, returning to the lectern and saying, “I think we all need to consider what we do here and how we address and talk to each other. I think that we all have to do better. I will start with me. I think we have to respect each other… I apologize if I’ve offended anybody in any way. It is not my intent, ladies and gentlemen.” In a statement to FOX31 that night, Holtorf said, “There is [sic] two sides to every story.”