Colorado GOP Votes to Remove Far-Right Chairman
‘OPEN REVOLT’
The Colorado Republican Party voted to remove far-right state Rep. Dave Williams as its chair on Sunday, after stoking controversy for months. El Paso County District Attorney Michael Allen told The New York Times that Williams faced an “open revolt” in the state party. Allen, who prosecuted the anti-LGBTQ Colorado Springs mass shooter, accused Williams of promoting “hate-fueled” posts against the community using official state GOP resources. In June, Williams sent out a mass email with the subject line “God Hates Pride,” where he attacked LGBTQ+ people as “godless groomers,” Colorado Public Radio reported. The same month, state GOP social media posted the message “Burn all the #pride flags this June.” Colorado Republican leaders began pushing for Williams’ removal the same month. Williams is also facing a Federal Elections Commission complaint accusing him of using state party mailing lists to help his primary campaign for a House of Representatives seat. Williams lost the primary to talk radio host Jeff Crank in June. Williams denounced the vote on Sunday, which only saw attendance from about 180 of the party’s 400 officers. In a statement sent to the Associated Press, Williams said his removal was orchestrated by a “fringe minority faction” and called Sunday’s procedure a “sham.”