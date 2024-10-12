Gov. Slams Donald Trump’s ‘Cognitive Decline’ After Rally Insults

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis alleged that GOP presidential nominee Donald Trump is suffering from “cognitive decline” and can’t seem to remember who he’s running against.

Trump campaigned on Friday in Aurora, Colorado, where he called Polis a “coward” and a “fraud” and said immigrants from Venezuela have “invaded and conquered” the city after a video of six armed men inside an Aurora apartment complex went viral in August.

A 25-year-old man was later shot and killed, and social media users claimed the video showed Venezuelan gang members had overtaken the building—a claim both Aurora police and the city’s Republican mayor have debunked.

In fact, crime in Aurora has gone down 31 percent over the last two years, Polis told CNN’s Kaitlan Collins during an appearance on The Source. As for the personal insults, “I‘m glad he was talking about me because he’s not running against me. He’s running against Kamala Harris,” Polis said.

After Collins pointed out that Trump had used the same insults against both Polis and Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, a fellow Republican, Polis continued, “Some say it’s cognitive decline. Whatever it is, the more he’s distracted and attacking people like Governor Kemp or me, whether they’re Republican or Democrat, maybe he’s forgotten who he's running against.”

Polis said that he thinks Trump lack of focus is “great because I support Kamala Harris, and she’ll be a great president.”

He added. “So let him attack all these other people and try to settle all of these grudges he has. I don’t think that’s what the American people want.”