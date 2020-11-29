Colorado Governor Jared Polis and His Spouse Test Positive for COVID-19
SPREADING
Colorado Gov. Jared Polis has revealed that he and his spouse have both contracted COVID-19. Polis and his spouse, Marlon Reis, learned of their positive test results on Saturday evening, according to a statement from his office. The Democratic governor said, “Marlon and I are feeling well so far, and are in good spirits. No person or family is immune to this virus. I urge every Coloradan to practice caution, limit public interactions, wear a mask in public, stay six feet from others, and wash your hands regularly.” Both Polis and Reis were described as asymptomatic, and the governor said he would continue to work remotely while isolating. He is just the latest in a growing list of governors to contract the virus, with the governors of Nevada, Virginia, and Missouri all having tested positive recently.