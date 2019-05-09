CO Investigators Looking Into Reports That Private Security Officer Shot at Deputy

Douglas County investigators looking into the Colorado STEM school shooting that killed one and injured eight others are trying to determine whether the school’s private security officer shot at a sheriff’s deputy who was responding to the scene, Denver’s NBC 9 News reports. They are also trying to confirm reports that the private officer shot one of the injured students, according to the local news station. The owner of the private security company that employs the officer assigned to the school did not immediately seem aware of the investigation. “I know nothing about that because I haven’t interviewed him,” Grant Whitus, who owns BOSS High Level Protection, told 9 News. “I can’t talk to him until the sheriffs have talked to him.” Kendrick Castillo died when he rushed at the shooters—a male and female—possibly saving scores of children.