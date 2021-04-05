Cops: Colorado Man Called for Medical Help, Stole Ambulance
THANKS FOR NOTHING
A South Adams County Fire Department vehicle that responded to a call for medical assistance Sunday morning was stolen by the patient it showed up to help, NBC affiliate 9 News reported. Emergency crews responded to a call at a food market in Commerce City, Colorado, and found 41-year-old Jeremy Brandon Chavez having difficulty breathing. While he was being evaluated by medics, Chavez reportedly walked away and drove off in a fire department truck on scene to assist.
When cops deployed “stop sticks” in an attempt to stop Chavez from getting further away, he allegedly abandoned the truck and tried to carjack a vehicle—with a child in the backseat—stopped at the intersection. Police then took Chavez into custody and booked him on charges of aggravated motor vehicle theft, attempted strong arm robbery, and vehicular eluding. According to court records cited by CBS Denver, Chavez has previously faced charges for kidnapping, child abuse, threatening officers, motor vehicle theft, and burglary.