Restaurant chain Cracker Barrel lost $94 million in market value just days after releasing a new logo that has become rage-bait for MAGA. Their stock plummeted on Thursday, according to CBS News, with shares falling over 7 percent to $54.80. The stock fell to a low of $50.27 earlier in the day. In May, the company’s third quarter revenue was $821.1 million. Last year, Cracker Barrel announced a $700 million transformation plan, which included updating the decor at their chain of restaurants, enhancing the menu and keeping core customers while also finding new ones. The plan included refining the brand, although tweaking their trademark logo by removing the elderly man and his barrel has been a divisive move for conservatives, with Donald Trump Jr. posting on X, “WTF is wrong with Cracker Barrel??!” The rebranded logo with text only launched on Tuesday. The company stated it was a return to the original text-only logo when the chain launched in 1969. As well as the 658 Cracker Barrel stores in 44 states, the company owns 68 Maple Street Biscuit Company stores in 10 states. In June, CEO Julie Massino said tariffs on goods imported for its retail shops would cost the company $5 million in the fourth quarter of 2025. The Daily Beast has contacted Cracker Barrel for comment.
ADVERTISEMENT
- 1MAGA Rage Over New Logo Hits Cracker Barrel HardTHE MARKET SPEAKSThe chain has copped a stock market battering after rebranding.
- 2Park Ranger Arrested After Bizarre ‘Elaborate Hoax’CRIED WOLFA Colorado park ranger was arrested after falsely claiming he was stabbed.
Shop with ScoutedPSA: Lola Blankets Are a Whopping 50% Off Right NowXMAS IN AUGUSTThe internet’s favorite luxury blankets are half off during the brand’s ‘Christmas in August’ sale.
- 3‘Old Town Road’ Star Booked After Roaming Street Half-NakedSTAR WALKINGRapper was hospitalized following a suspected overdose.
- 4Pixar Voice Actor and NASCAR Icon Dies at 86RIDE ONNASCAR legend and ‘Cars’ voice actor Humpy Wheeler has died.
Shop with ScoutedScore 30% Off Right Now During Levi’s Back-to-School SaleTOP OF THE CLASSFrom jeans to jackets, Levi’s has everything you need to look and feel fresh for a new school year—at a discount.
- 5CDC Cuts Violence Prevention Staff Two Weeks After Shooting'IRONY IS DEVASTATING'100 employees from the Division of Violence Prevention are receiving pink slips.
- 6Marriott Admits It Let ICE Hold Detainees in Its HotelZERO STARSThe company broke its own 2019 policy about cooperating with immigration authorities.
- 7‘Golden Bachelor' Dated Another Contestant After SplitSTRUCK GOLD TWICEThe reality tv star got engaged to Theresa Nist on the show’s season finale but divorced less than a year year.
- 8Massive Brawl Breaks Out on Cruise Ship Over Chicken TendersBIRD BRAWLBystanders captured video of the fried food fracas on a Carnival cruise liner.
Shop with ScoutedScore 53% Off This Chiropractor-Approved Mattress Right NowCATCHING ZZZSSweetZzz Mattress combines luxury and comfort into an affordable package.
- 9Heavy Metal Icon of Grammy-Winning Band Dies at 51GONE TOO SOONBrent Hinds was riding a Harley-Davidson motorcycle in Atlanta when he was killed in a collision with an SUV.
- 10Bon Jovi’s Son and ‘Stranger Things’ Actress Adopt Baby GirlNEW PARENTSThe baby is the first child for the couple, who wed in May 2024.
Colorado Parks and Wildlife Ranger Arrested After Bizarre ‘Elaborate Hoax’
A Colorado Parks and Wildlife ranger was arrested Thursday after allegedly making false reports about being stabbed. Callum Heskett, a seasonal ranger at Staunton State Park, is facing multiple charges after claiming on Tuesday that he had been stabbed by an assailant who then fled on foot. The 26-year-old’s report triggered a manhunt that involved SWAT teams, drone units, and aerial support from Colorado State Patrol. As authorities issued alerts that resulted in lockdowns at nearby schools, Heskett was airlifted to hospital, where he underwent surgery. He is still receiving medical care but will be transferred to Jefferson County Jail after he is released. His bond is set at $10,000. Authorities did not share how they determined his report was a hoax, only saying that, “As the investigation progressed, inconsistencies in Heskett’s statements emerged.” The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office added: “That, along with other conflicting and questionable evidence, further raised concerns about the validity of his allegations. After investigators conducted their first interview with Heskett, it became even more clear that his story was flawed and erroneous.” Authorities labeled his story an “elaborate hoax,” according to ABC News, and believe Heskett stabbed himself.
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
Summer is officially drawing to a close, which means shorter days, cooler weather, and criminally overrated pumpkin spice everything are ahead of us. As we inch closer to the dreaded end of daylight saving time and the beginning of SAD season (or “cuffing season,” if you’re a glass-half-full person), the good news is that it’s the perfect time to cozy up with a new blanket. Lola Blankets are indisputably the best on the market—they’re designed from the softest faux fur fabric we’ve ever felt and are actually machine-washable. Right now, the brand is hosting its annual ‘Christmas in August’ sale to quell our end-of-summer blues.
For a limited time, score a very generous 50 percent off everything site-wide and a $50 gift card with the code AUG50 at checkout. If you’re new to Lola Blankets, you cannot go wrong with the Original Lola, but we also love the XL size (it fits over a queen-size bed) and the weighted versions as well. Either way, it’s the brand’s biggest sale of the year, so if you’re looking for a luxury blanket for snuggle season, now’s the time to treat yourself.
Rapper Lil Nas X has been arrested and hospitalized for a suspected overdose after an altercation with police who found him walking in Los Angeles wearing only underwear and cowboy boots. The 26-year-old Old Town Road hitmaker, whose real name is Montero Lamar Hill, was walking down Ventura Boulevard in Studio City around 6 a.m Thursday when approached by police. The dual Grammy winner was booked on suspicion of misdemeanor battery after charging at police officers, AP reports. Suspecting a drug overdose, officers took him to a hospital, where he was released and taken to Valley Jail in Van Nuys. There is no update on his condition. TMZ have obtained footage, reportedly taken at 4 a.m Thursday, where the rapper is strutting down the middle of the road, aware he is being filmed, at one point saying “Give me that phone so I can throw it.“ One photo shows the rapper holding an orange traffic cone on his head. This week, Lil Nas X cleared his Instagram account of all previous posts, usually a sign an artist is about to release new music. He posted a handful of new photos to his 10 million followers and one video where he is singing in a white robe and cowboy boots. His last release was March’s single Lean On My Body. The Daily Beast has contacted the LAPD and Lil Nas X’s agents for comment.
NASCAR legend and Charlotte Motor Speedway President H.A. “Humpy” Wheeler has died at the age of 86. In addition to his work in racing, Wheeler’s work at the Charlotte Motor Speedway earned him the notice of Pixar’s John Lasseter, who liked his voice so much that he cast him as Tex in 2006’s Cars and 2017’s Cars 3. His death was confirmed on Thursday with a statement from his family that said he died “peacefully of natural causes yesterday, surrounded by loving family.” Charlotte Motor Speedway, where Wheeler served as president for 33 years, also shared a statement, describing him as “ONE of a kind” and “a promoter’s promoter”, adding that “the motorsports world has lost an icon.” NASCAR Chairman and CEO Jim France said of Wheeler that he was a “visionary whose name became synonymous with promotion and innovation in our sport.” “During his decades leading Charlotte Motor Speedway, Humpy transformed the fan experience through his creativity, bold ideas and tireless passion. His efforts helped expand NASCAR’s national footprint, cement Charlotte as a must-visit racing and entertainment complex,” France said.
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
Forget books and binders—if you really want to step into a new school year with confidence, you need a fresh pair of jeans. When it comes to classic styles and denim looks, no brand screams iconic more than Levi’s.
Whether you’re actually heading to class or just ready for an end-of-summer style reset, Levi’s has you covered with seasonal staples that deserve a spot in your fall rotation. From timeless blue jeans to throwback trucker jackets, the brand’s signature styles are all on sale through Labor Day, meaning you can save up to 30 percent on your soon-to-be favorite outfit essentials.
You don’t have to sneak into your dad’s closet to capture the perfect loose-fit look. Levi’s Baggy Dad jeans feature a relaxed, flattering silhouette with just the right amount of room for everyday comfort. The only thing missing is your favorite sneakers.
“There’s no such thing as the perfect pair of jeans,” said someone who’s clearly never worn Levi’s 501® Originals. First introduced by founder Levi Strauss more than 150 years ago, these signature blue jeans have remained a cultural staple ever since—outlasting trends, influencing competitors, and never going out of style. Spoiler: they never will.
As timeless as denim jeans are, nothing punctuates a fall outfit like a throwback denim jacket. If you’re after something straightforward and classic, you can’t go wrong with Levi’s original Trucker Jacket, which has been nothing short of iconic since it first dropped in 1967. Looking for something with a bit more attitude that still retains throwback appeal? Try the brand’s ’90s Trucker, featuring a pitched silhouette and retro edge.
Two weeks after a gunman sprayed more than 100 bullets at the CDC’s headquarters, killing one, the agency is cutting staff who focus on preventing violence. The layoffs at the Division of Violence Prevention, which cover 100 staffers, are part of a broader push initiated on April 1 to purge the public health agency of thousands of employees. The violence prevention group funds research on “community violence, domestic violence, sexual violence, child abuse and neglect,” sharing findings with states and communities to bolster public safety. A week after the shooting, 50 former employees of the division wrote in a blog post that “the irony is devastating.” “The very experts trained to understand, interrupt and prevent this kind of violence were among those whose jobs were eliminated,” they wrote. Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr. was slow to respond to the August 8 shooting, which killed DeKalb County Police Officer David Rose. The gunman believed that he had been harmed by the COVID vaccine, which Kennedy Jr. has criticized.
Marriott allowed Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to hold immigrants in a hotel that it owns in Louisiana, contradicting a 2019 policy not to use its properties as detention facilities. The Marriott-owned Sheraton Four Points in Alexandria, Louisiana, has held people slated for deportation since 2023, the Guardian reported. Marriott did not deny the publication’s findings: “Acceptance of business does not indicate support or endorsement of any group or individual,” the company wrote. It also wrote that its hotels “are not designed or intended to serve as detention centers” and that the Alexandria hotel is “operated by a third party.” The company struck a different tone six years ago, when a company spokesperson said that “Marriott has made the decision to decline any requests to use our hotels as detention facilities.” The hotel spotlighted in the Guardian report is close to a major ICE deportation hub. Separate reports have found that ICE deported an Ecuadorian man and his 15-year-old son after the pair were “locked up” for four days in the Sheraton without phone or internet access. ICE did not respond to a request for comment.
Golden Bachelor contestant Gerry Turner, the first bachelor to participate in The Bachelor spin-off, Golden Bachelor, secretly dated another contestant after splitting from ex-wife Theresa Nist, whom he met on the show. Nist, who was married to Turner for three months, revealed on the Wednesday episode of the “Bachelor Happy Hour” podcast that Turner, 74, dated Christina Kempton, who was sent home on week three during the season. “I’m actually the one who suggested he go out with Christina,” Nist revealed, noting his relationship with Kempton lasted six months. Since then, Turner has entered a new relationship with a woman named Lana, and Nist has said she is also dating. The reality tv show, which centers around senior citizens looking for love, ended its first season with Turner marrying Nist, 72, in January 2024. While Turner cited his cancer diagnosis as a factor that strained the relationship, Nist has said that his diagnosis had “zero” weight in their split. Despite their public breakup, Nist harbors no ill will towards her ex. “I really am happy for him,” she said. “He found someone that really suits him, and that’s wonderful.”
There was no food thrown during a melee that broke out on a Carnival Cruise ship this week, but it could still be called a food fight—or a fast food fight, more accurately. A video of the brawl shows at least seven people throwing punches on the cruise ship, and ends with the videographer turning the camera around and saying, “Over chicken tenders is crazy.” Multiple security guards can be seen attempting to quell the conflict at its outskirts, but they were largely unsuccessful. Mike Terra, who posted the video on his Instagram, later told the New York Post that the eruption likely had to do with “more” than just chicken tenders—but that it did break out while the fight’s participants were in line for food. He said he had been cruising for years but had never seen anything like Monday morning’s events, which took place as the ship was returning from the Bahamas to Miami at around 2 a.m. The “Carnival Cruise Fight” genre is a nascent but growing one on social media, with videos of fights from April and July both going viral. It’s unclear if those disputes involved fried foods or any other style of cuisine. The Daily Beast has reached out to Carnival for comment.
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
As summer winds down and fall approaches, it’s the perfect time for a seasonal reset—a chance to refresh your home and invest in getting more rest. And what better place to start than with what you spend a third of your life on: a mattress. Now is the ideal time to make an upgrade with SweetZzz Mattress’ early bird Labor Day sale.
Right now, you can save a whopping 53 percent on the brand’s premier Honey Hybrid Mattress in all sizes. The top-rated organic mattress is chiropractor-endorsed for spinal health and pain relief and has earned an impressive 8.7/10 rating from Sleep Foundation.
The SweetZzz Mattress is designed with a breathable top layer made with an organic latex that cushions common pressure points like the shoulders, hips, and back—great for both side and combination sleepers. It’s equipped with 1,500 individually-wrapped springs with reinforced edge support that provide long-lasting stability and durability without the heat retention of traditional beds, making it great for hot sleepers.
The best part? Aside from being over half off for a limited time, SweetZzz offers a lifetime warranty, free nationwide shipping with white glove delivery service, and a 100-night risk-free trial. Your ticket to a lifetime of better sleep is right here.
Brent Hinds, the former lead guitarist of heavy metal band Mastodon, died Wednesday night from a motorcycle accident. He was 51 years old. According to the Atlanta Police Department, Hinds was riding a Harley-Davidson motorcycle when he collided with an SUV that failed to yield. Authorities pronounced the guitarist dead at the scene. According to Fox 5 Atlanta, the case remains under investigation. Hinds, who co-founded the group with bassist Troy Sanders, guitarist Bill Kelliher, and drummer Brann Dailor in 2000 produced a total of eight studio albums, with their 2002 album Remission garnering critical acclaim. The group went on to win several awards, including a Grammy in 2018 for Best Metal Performance. Hinds parted ways with the band in March, stating he was kicked out, while Mastodon said that the parting was a mutual decision. Despite their shaky end, Mastodon released a statement about Hinds’ passing on social media, stating “we are in a state of unfathomable sadness and grief...we are heartbroken, shocked, and still trying to process the loss of this creative force with whom we’ve shared so many triumphs, milestones, and the creation of music that has touched the hearts of so many.”
Millie Bobbie Brown and Jake Bongiovi have welcomed a baby via adoption. The Stranger Things actress, 21, and Bongiovi, who is the son of legendary musician Jon Bon Jovi, announced the arrival of their new baby girl Thursday. “This summer, we welcomed our sweet baby girl through adoption. We are beyond excited to embark on this beautiful next chapter of parenthood in both peace and privacy. And then there were 3, ” the couple wrote on Instagram. Brown, who married the 23-year-old actor in May 2024. talked about wanting to be a mother and grow her family earlier this year on an episode of the “Smartless” podcast. “My mom actually had her first child at 21, and my dad was 19. And you know, it’s been my thing since before I met Jake,” Brown said. “I wanted to be a mom just like the way my mom was to me.” The Enola Holmes star noted that both she and her husband come from families with four kids. “I really want a big family,” Brown said. “It is definitely in our future, but, for me, I don’t see having your own child, you know, as really any different as in adopting.”