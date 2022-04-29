CHEAT SHEET
Colorado Prisoner Is First American to Test Positive for H5 Bird Flu Virus, CDC Says
A man serving time at a Colorado state correctional facility is the first person to test positive for H5 bird flu in the United States, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed Thursday. The case comes as the U.S. is hit by a record outbreak of H5N1 bird flu in flocks of both wild and domesticated fowl across the country. The CDC did not distinguish the specific strain of the virus, but said that the risk of catching the virus was “relatively low” in humans. The man, who is said to be under 40, is isolating while incarcerated and under treatment with the antiviral drug oseltamivir. He reportedly only has symptoms of light fatigue.