Colorado Radio Host Fired After Saying a ‘Nice School Shooting’ Would Help to Break Up Impeachment Coverage
A Colorado radio host has reportedly been fired and his program canceled after he said on air that a “nice school shooting” could help break up the news cycle centered around the impeachment of President Trump. “You know, you wish for a nice school shooting to interrupt” it, Chuck Bonniwell, co-host of the Chuck & Julie show, said Tuesday, after complaining about the "never-ending" impeachment process, KUSA reports. “Don't even say that,” co-host Julie Hayden responded. Bonniwell added that he wouldn’t want anyone to be hurt, according to KUSA.
But KNUS, a radio station based in Aurora, Colorado, where 12 people were killed in a movie theater in 2012, said in a statement Wednesday that it had decided to end the program. “Given the history of school violence that has plagued our community, 710 KNUS confirms that an inappropriate comment was made on the Chuck & Julie show by co-host Chuck Bonniwell,” the station said, referring to shootings at Columbine High School outside of Denver, where 15 students were killed, and a high school in Highlands Ranch, Colorado, which left one student dead and eight others injured. ABC reports that KNUS announced Wednesday night that Bonniwell and Hayden had been fired.