Boebert’s ‘Beetlejuice’ Beau Won’t Be Getting Another Date, She Says
WHAT I KNOW NOW
Who knew Rep. Lauren Boebert’s type would turn out to be gay-friendly Democratic bar owners? Certainly not the Colorado congresswoman herself, who told a paparazzo in Washington, D.C. on Monday that the mystery man she was caught groping (and being groped by) in a Denver theater last Sunday will not be appearing on her arm again anytime soon. Boebert told the photographer for TMZ that she and her beau’s “peaceful” split had “nothing to do” with anything specific reported about him, but suggested that his status as a “private citizen” had been at issue. “Great man, great friend, and I wish him all the best,” she said. The Republican added that, despite the fact that she still really wants to know “how the musical ended,” she won’t be wading back into the dating pool anytime soon. “Ultimately, all future date nights have been canceled,” she joked. “And I learned to check party affiliations before you go on a date.” In the days following her forcible ejection from Beetlejuice, Boebert has issued both a partial and, later, full apology. On Friday evening, she called the events of the past few days “difficult and humbling.”