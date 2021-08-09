CHEAT SHEET
    Colorado Rockies Fan Accused of Using Racial Slurs Was Actually Yelling at Mascot, Team Says

    FALSE ALARM

    Lawrence Ukenye

    Breaking News Intern

    Doug Pensinger/Getty

    The Colorado Rockies said Monday that a fan who was accused of shouting a racial slur at a Miami Marlins player was actually yelling at the team’s mascot, ESPN reports. While many believed the fan had been caught on a microphone yelling the n-word at Miami Marlins outfielder Lewis Brinson, the Rockies insisted in a statement that he was simply yelling at “Dinger,” their mascot, “in hopes of getting his attention for a photo.” “There was never any racial slur that occurred,” the team said. “The Rockies remain dedicated to providing an inclusive environment for all fans, players and guests at Coors Field, and any fan using derogatory language of any kind will be ejected from Coors Field.”

