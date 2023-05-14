Major League Pitcher Has Fractured Skull From Line Drive to the Head

CHEAT SHEET
A 92.7 mph line drive smashed Colorado Rockies pitcher Ryan Feltner in the head on Saturday night, leaving him with a fractured skull. He was placed on the 15-day injured list after a night in the hospital. The hurler was able to walk off the field but was clearly dazed. “It happens, and then I felt like I was running to first base because it was my job,” the Phillies batter, Nick Castellanos, said. “Instantly what I thought was, like, ‘Holy [expletive], I hit him.’ There was a part of me that wanted to go to the mound, but I guess the baseball player takes over and you go to first. As soon as I touched first, I turned around and was just really hoping that what happened didn’t happen.”