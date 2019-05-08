High-School Senior and Future Marine Tackled Gunman at Colorado School

A high-school senior who plans to join the Marines after he graduates reportedly helped tackle a teen gunman who killed one student and injured seven others at a Colorado STEM charter school on Tuesday. Brendan Bialy, a student at STEM School Highlands Ranch, was reportedly among a group of classmates who tackled and disarmed one of the two suspected shooters. “We are deeply saddened for the victims, families, friends, and community on this tragic day," the Bialy family said in a statement. “We’d like to commend the immediate response of law enforcement and assure all we are strong with the love of our families, community, friends, and every one sending concern, wishes, and strength. We will persevere.” Two suspects are in custody following the Tuesday afternoon shooting. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office identified one of the suspects as Devon Erickson, 18. The family of Kendrick Castillo, also 18, confirmed to NBC News that he was the student killed during the shooting.