Colorado Secretary of State Inundated With Threats Over Trump Case: Report
‘STOPPED COUNTING’
Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold has endured an onslaught of violent threats since a lawsuit on behalf of six voters, seeking to disqualify Donald Trump from the state’s ballot due to his incitement of the Jan. 6 insurrection, was filed. She told the the Huffington Post that despite the fact that she isn’t involved in the case, she’s faced hundreds if not thousands of threats at this point” from Trump supporters —part of an increasingly violent right-wing fringe empowered by the former president. “I’ve been concerned about violence and threats of violence since Donald Trump incited the insurrection,” she said. “Within three weeks of it being filed, I received 64 death threats and over 900 non-lethal threats of abuse. I stopped counting after that.”