Colorado Killing ‘Spree’ Leaves Five Dead Across Two Cities

A series of Monday night shootings in Denver and Lakewood, Colorado, have left five dead and and multiple injured, including a police officer. The Denver police department reported that two women were killed and one man injured in the first shooting, and another man killed in a separate shooting. Lakewood police reported two additional dead, including the suspected shooter, and a third person injured. A search was ongoing around the area where a Lakewood police officer was shot around 6 p.m, near a shopping center. Denver police confirmed that the multiple shootings were believed to be connected.