Five People Dead After LGBTQ Club Shooting in Colorado Springs

At least five people were killed and 18 injured in a shooting a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs that was described as a “hate attack.”

Police said they were called to Club Q, in northeast of the city, at around 11:57 p.m. local time, when they received a flood of 911 calls from the club, which had been hosting a drag show.

“They did locate one individual who we believe to be the suspect inside,” Colorado Springs Police Lt. Pamela Castro told the press. “At this point in time, the suspect is being treated, but is in custody.”

Castro also said the FBI is already involved and assisting, but there has been no announcement about a possible motive.

In a statement posted on its Facebook page, Club Q said it was “devastated by the senseless attack on our community.”

It went on: “Our prays [sic] and thoughts are with all the victims and their families and friends. We thank the quick reactions of heroic customers that subdued the gunman and ended this hate attack.”

The club was hosting a drag show on Saturday night compered by a local drag artist called Delusion Al, who tweeted after the shooting: “I never thought this would happen to me and my bar. I don’t know what to do with myself. I can’t stop hearing the shots.

“Walking through the bar that I call my home and seeing it…… like that... I hate this so much. I hate this so fucking much.”

According to promotional posters the club put on its Facebook page earlier in the day, on Sunday the venue had been due to host an “All Ages Musical Drag Brunch.” It also planned an event commemorating Transgender Day of Remembrance on Sunday night.

The shooting came as gun violence has devastated Colorado Springs over the last decade. A gunman shot down six people at a birthday party on Mother’s Day last year before he killed himself, and in 2015, three were killed and nine were injured in a shooting at a Planned Parenthood facility. Elsewhere in the state, 12 people were killed at a movie theater in Aurora, Colorado, in 2012.

The tragedy also comes nearly five and a half years after the Pulse nightclub massacre, where 49 people were killed and 53 others were injured when Omar Mateen stormed the LGBTQ establishment in Orlando, Florida, and killed his victims in the name of the Islamic State. That shooting was the second deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history. Mateen died in a shootout with police.

This is a developing story.