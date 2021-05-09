7 Dead in Murder-Suicide at Colorado Springs Trailer Park Birthday Party
‘TRAGEDY’
A birthday party at a Colorado Springs trailer park ended in gunfire on Sunday, leaving seven people including the shooter dead. Police say the boyfriend of one of the victims entered the trailer where the celebration was taking place around noon and opened fire on partygoers. “Friends, family, and children were gathered inside the trailer to celebrate,” said police. The shooter then took his own life. “Words fall short to describe the tragedy that took place this morning,” Colorado Springs Police Chief Vince Niski told KKTV News. Police clarified that while children were present in the trailer during the shooting, they were not physically harmed and are now with relatives. Authorities say the gunman’s motivations are not yet known. “This is something you hope never happens in your own community,” Niski said in a statement.