Woman Arrested After Body Found in Crawl Space ‘Clandestine Grave’
DARK SECRET
A woman in Colorado was arrested Tuesday after police found the remains of a man buried in a “clandestine grave” below the concrete floor of her condo, authorities said. Casie Bock, 29, was detained on a charge of accessory to homicide. The Aurora Police Department searched Bock’s apartment after receiving a tip about the killing of a man around six to eight months ago, the department said in a news release. “The tip stated the victim, 36-year-old man who had been missing since summer 2022, was buried in a crawl space and covered in concrete.” Detectives obtained a search warrant and uncovered the hidden grave. “Detectives are working with outside contractors to carefully recover the body,” the release added. “The excavation process is estimated to last through the end of the week.” Another suspect in the case, a male, is currently “incarcerated in another jurisdiction on a separate incident” and will be identified upon his arrest.