6-Year-Old Boy Watched His Father Kill His Mother Before Turning the Gun on Himself, Police Say
BRUTAL
A Colorado woman was shot 17 times by her ex-husband while the couple's 6-year-old son watched from the backseat, authorities say. Robert Terry reportedly fatally shot Sarah Terry Smith in front of their son, Andrew, as she was attempting to leave him last week. Smith’s brother, Allen Smith told FOX31 that his sister put Andrew in the backseat of the car in an attempt to leave. That’s when Terry came out and allegedly shot her. “Andrew got out of the backseat and had to walk across the street to notify somebody about what happened,” Smith said. Arapahoe County authorities released a statement on the incident, calling Sarah Smith a “beloved and respected colleague to everyone she encountered” while also raising awareness on the “insidious nature of domestic violence.” Smith’s brother hopes Andrew will be able to cope with the death of his parents, asking people to pray for the family.