Woman Accused of Affair With Barry Morphew Arrested for Trespassing at Family’s Former Home: Police
OBSESSED?
A Colorado woman accused of having a relationship with a man charged with murdering his wife has been arrested for allegedly trespassing at the couple’s former home. Shoshona L. Darke, 51, was arrested Tuesday, a day after she was observed by neighbors entering the Maysville property of Barry Morphew, police said in a statement. Darke was allegedly seen removing a package from the doorstep of the home.
The Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office verified witness tips via home security footage and obtained a warrant for Darke’s arrest, which charges her with second-degree criminal trespass. A sheriff’s deputy received an anonymous tip in December 2020 stating that Darke was having an affair with Morphew, though she denied it. Footage obtained by the FBI reportedly showed Morphew’s truck coming and going to Darke’s residence, sometimes staying overnight. Morphew’s wife, Suzanne, went missing in May 2020, and her body was never found. The couple were reportedly arguing in the days leading up to her disappearance, with Suzanne apparently preparing to leave her husband.