Colossal Great White Shark Spotted Off Coast of Nantucket
Just when thought it was safe... A marine research nonprofit say they have spotted their largest ever shark just off the coast of Nantucket. The massive cartilaginous fish—nicknamed “Contender” for its 13 feet, 9 inches and more than 16,000 pounds measurements and being “the ultimate ocean warrior”—was originally tagged back in January approximately 45 miles off the east coast where Georgia meets Florida. Since then he appears to have embarked on a modest odyssey, heading further south along the Florida coast before heading north again past North Carolina. The latest satellite ping from his tag placed him east of Massachusetts, between Nantucket Shoals and Georges Bank, earlier on Friday. OCEARCH say they’ll follow him for another five years in the hope of new insights into Atlantic white sharks’ migratory patterns. Contender’s northward move comes just a week after two college kids came within inches of a massive Great White Shark while paddleboarding less than a mile out from a New England beach. The number of great white sharks around Nantucket has been increasing thanks to climate change warming its waters. Despite the great white being dangerous when approached, Massachusetts has had only one fatal shark attack this century, in 2018; the previous death was in 1936.