If you had told me five years ago that today, I would be drinking cow’s breast milk on a daily basis, I would have never believed you. But, as fate would have it, I now consider colostrum a staple in my beauty and wellness routine. If you’re tuned into the wellness space, you’ve likely heard about colostrum and its potential health benefits. Still, you may have written it off as another wellness gimmick popularized by social media—and understandably so.

As a journalist with a natural skepticism about ‘miracle products,’ I’ll admit that I wasn’t sure if colostrum was another fleeting wellness fad with little to no real health benefits when it started gaining popularity a few years ago. However, I always like to try things myself and form my own opinion, and I can definitely say it was the right decision to give it a go. Bottom line: since I began taking colostrum, I’ve noticed a massive improvement in my gut health and acne.

For the uninitiated, colostrum is said to improve and fortify the lining of the gut barrier, which is key for the immune system and gastrointestinal health. As someone who struggled with gut issues and acne for years, the potential gut benefits alone sold me. Even if it was just a social trend or marketing gimmick, it couldn’t hurt to give it a try—especially since, contrary to what you may have heard on TikTok, most colostrum powders are virtually flavorless and undetectable when mixed into your coffee, tea or water.

Of course, while my anecdotal evidence and positive experience have convinced a handful of friends to incorporate colostrum into their supplement routine, I spoke to a few experts about it for a more objective perspective on why it’s worth the hype.

What is Colostrum?

So what exactly is colostrum, anyway? “Colostrum is the first milk produced by a mammal after giving birth, and is rich in immunoglobulins, proteins, peptides, and other micro- and macro-nutrients,” says naturopathic doctor Dr. Bryant Esquejo , ND. “While there are different types of colostrum from different mammals, the most common type of colostrum I’ve seen is bovine colostrum, which is from cows. Bovine colostrum’s purpose in nature is to nourish the newborn calf and provide it with nutrients to help with its development,” Dr. Esquejo explains.

Dr. Esquejo stresses that, as with almost any health product, it’s important to talk to your healthcare provider before trying any kind of new supplement. Some people may experience a reaction to casein and lactose (colostrum contains both), especially if they have an allergy or intolerance to those components. Of course, given what colostrum is made of, those with a dairy allergy, intolerance, or sensitivity may want to sit this one out.

What Health Benefits Does Colostrum Offer?

Dr. Esquerjo shared that a 2021 review of colostrum showed that bovine colostrum contains a high amount of protein (particularly whey and casein), carbohydrates, immunoglobulins, and vitamins A, B, D, and E. Colostrum was also shown to contain the protein lactoferrin, which may help promote immune resilience.

In terms of gut health, another study conducted in 2022 found that bovine colostrum may help modulate the gut microbiome in animal models. Bovine colostrum was also shown to promote higher levels of short-chain fatty acid-producing bacteria in the gut. Short-chain fatty acids are essential in improving insulin resistance and promoting a healthy immune response.

Colostrum can also help the body produce more collagen by increasing the amount of fibroblast cells produced,. Its effects also help promote skin wound healing as well as scarring and post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation. As someone who struggles with both of those things, I found that it does speed up the healing process of any dark spots left behind after a breakout (especially when used in addition to a gentle retinoid.)

How Is Colostrum Different From Collagen?

Collagen and colostrum supplements are both often sold in powder form, and while they share some similarities, they are not the same. “Collagen is a structural protein that makes up a large portion of the skin. It works to provide elasticity, hydration, and firmness,” registered dietician Trista Best , MPH, RDN, LD, explains. “It is best used for reducing fine lines, wrinkles, and sagging.” Best says that colostrum is a lot more nutrient-dense than collagen because it provides growth factors, immune-boosting compounds, and nutrients that are beneficial for skin health and vitality.

If you want to try a supplement like this specifically for skin health, Best says that collagen is best for targeting the signs of aging (fine lines, loss of elasticity, etc.) and structural support. On the other hand, colostrum is a better tool for reducing skin inflammation and promoting skin repair.

Can Colostrum Help With Acne?

When it comes to acne, there isn’t much research to support the link between it and colostrum, but Dr. Esquerjo says that because bovine colostrum is a source of lactoferrin , it may help treat some types of acne. “A 2023 study found that lactoferrin reduced sebum production and reduced the number of sebum gland cells in animal models. And, what we tend to find in acne is an increase in sebum production,” he says. “Additionally, a 2011 study studying the effect of oral bovine lactoferrin in adolescents and young adults with mild to moderate acne found that lactoferrin may be supportive for skin.”

Conversely, while colostrum may be helpful for some in treating their acne, it could potentially worsen it for others. There are other nutrients in colostrum, like whey protein, that have been found to cause acne in some who consume it, which raises the question of whether some actually experience increases in their breakouts.

Overall, there isn’t enough conclusive scientific evidence examining the relationship between colostrum and acne to make any broad, conclusive statements about its efficacy, but, for me personally, it made a significant impact in keeping my acne at bay. After taking colostrum every morning for around four months, I started to notice I was less bloated and experienced breakouts far less often than I had previously. I also noticed that my skin looked more plump and hydrated, which was an unpexted but welcome benefit. Everyone’s skin and microbiome are different, but it’s safe to say I personally consider colostrum a holy grail beauty and wellness product.

Check out a few of my favorite colostrum options below.

