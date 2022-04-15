Kentucky Steakhouse Owner Gets Hate for Waving Ukrainian Flag
‘IT WAS HURTFUL’
A Kentucky restaurant displayed a Ukrainian flag in solidarity with the besieged nation–and their adopted Ukrainian son. In response, it was besieged itself with hateful reviews on Facebook, Google, and its phone line. “I would love to take the flag down … because that would mean that they’re not at war anymore,” said Ben Ashlock, the owner of Colton’s Steak House & Grill, to The Washington Post. The controversy started after a customer blasted the flag on the restaurant’s Facebook page, saying he would not eat there anymore unless the flag was changed to a U.S. one. Ashlock said the flag actually replaced one of the two Texas flags used outside, and he explained to the customer his personal connection to it. Still, the hate ensued. “I hate to say it, because I try to be thick-skinned, but it was hurtful,” he said. Ashlock said, however, that he would not take down the flag.