Columbia Sportswear Sues 273-Year-Old University Over Shared Name

No matter your skill level, having the right kitchenware makes cooking easier, safer, and more enjoyable. Milk Street Store offers a handpicked collection of high-quality cookware that elevates your time in the kitchen.

Nakiri

The Nakiri knife is thin, light, and looks like a mini cleaver. The blade is thoughtfully designed for precision and comfort. A curved butt gives fingers space to choke up on the grip for precise cuts, while the subtle file pattern on the surface keeps food from sticking. The broad blade shields your fingers as you cut, and the squared-off tip—rather than a pointed one—adds extra safety.

Limited Edition Premium Kitchin-kiji

Most kitchens are missing a midsized utility knife. Enter the limited-edition Kitchin-kiji. It was crafted for those in-between tasks—slicing garlic, chopping mushrooms, or trimming meat—where a big chef’s knife feels like overkill, but a paring knife doesn’t cut it (pun intended). The knife has a non-stick hammered blade, durable wood handle, and a custom guard to keep it protected during storage.

3-Piece 13-Inch Hammered Carbon Steel Wok

A typical wok isn’t well suited for home cooking, but this one is. Instead of a round base, this wok’s broad base sits securely on top of any burner, heats evenly, and stays stable while you stir. It’s made with 16-gauge carbon steel that heats incredibly fast for lighting-quick stir-fries. You can also use it for sautés, steaming (it comes with a steam rack), blanching, boiling, and deep-frying.

