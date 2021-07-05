CHEAT SHEET
Columbus Blue Jackets Goalie Matiss Kivlenieks Dies in Fourth of July Accident
Matiss Kivlenieks, a goalie for the Columbus Blue Jackets, died as a result of a “tragic accident,” according to a statement from the team. Kivlenieks, who was 24, suffered from a head injury after an accidental fall while fleeing from a hot tub when a set of fireworks exploded incorrectly, the Associated Press reported. “Kivi was an outstanding young man who greeted every day and everyone with a smile and the impact he had during his four years with our organization will not be forgotten,” said John Davidson, the organization’s president of hockey operations. The goaltender played eight NHL games in his young career and represented Latvia in international competitions. An autopsy will take place Monday.