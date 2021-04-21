Ohio Cop Shouted ‘Blue Lives Matter’ at Neighbors After Colleague Shot Teen Black Girl
‘AN INSULT’
An Ohio police officer was caught on camera shouting “blue lives matter” to a group of shocked residents at the scene where another officer shot and killed a Black teenage girl in Columbus. On Tuesday afternoon, just as a guilty verdict was being handed down in the Derek Chauvin murder case, a Columbus officer shot 15-year-old Makiyah Bryant dead after responding to a 911 call about an attempted stabbing. In a Facebook video taken in the aftermath of the shooting, upset residents can be seen talking about what happened when a nearby officer appears to yell to them: “Blue lives matter.” One of the residents can be seen reacting angrily, saying: “Blue lives matter? Crazy. That’s an insult, especially at this place right now.” Separately, The Washington Post reported Tuesday that another cop on the scene was wearing a “blue lives matter” face mask.