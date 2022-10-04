NC Sheriff Who Called His Deputies ‘Black Bastards’ Refuses to Resign
DIGGING IN
A North Carolina sheriff under investigation for referring to his deputies as “Black bastards” is refusing to resign despite mounting pressure. “Every Black that I know, you need to fire him to start with, he’s a snake,” Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene said in a leaked 2019 recording, published by NBC affiliate WECT6 News, saying he was “sick” of them for supposedly maintaining an allegiance to his predecessor. On his Facebook page, Greene criticized the timing of the leaks, which came out during his re-election campaign, but did not deny making them. He vowed to stay in the job “no matter” the allegations or rumors. His county DA, however, felt otherwise. “My hope is that you will recognize the harm that your statements have caused and that you will make the honorable decision to resign,” District Attorney Jon David wrote in a letter to Greene on Monday.