NC Sheriff Who Quit Over ‘Black Bastards’ Comment Wins Re-Election
BACK IN TOWN
Jody Greene is once again the sheriff in town, winning 54.26 percent of the popular vote just two weeks after he was ousted over racism and corruption accusations, including calling his own deputies “Black bastards.” Greene resigned as Columbus County, N.C. sheriff resigned on Oct. 24 after his opponent released a 2019 audio recording that captured Greene accusing his Black staff of undermining him. “Every Black that I know, you need to fire him to start with, he’s a snake,” Greene said on tape. “Fuck them Black bastards.” Local District Attorney Jon David outlined the breadth of accusations against the sheriff, including racial discrimination and profiling, sexual misconduct with an employee, and allowing his officers to intimidate and arrest county officials and the public for his own gain. In October, the DA’s office issued a statement noting that if Greene won, their office “would have an ethical obligation to file, and will file, a new Petition to Remove Greene from that term of office based on the allegations alleged.”