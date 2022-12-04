Columbus Drag Event Canceled as Proud Boys Show Up to Thump Chests
GET A LIFE, BOYS
A Columbus school abruptly canceled a drag story-time event for children on Saturday morning following security concerns. The “Holi-drag Storytime” event, to be held at the First Unitarian Universalist Church, was targeted by members of the Proud Boys weeks in advance. That led to organizers from the Red Oak Community School reaching out to police in a bid to “keep everyone safe,” School Manager Cheryl Ryan said from the church early Saturday. But Ryan suggested the “understaffed” police could not guarantee a security presence, and “in the end, there was a disagreement about how this community should be best protected.” Despite the event being canceled, dozens of members of the Proud Boys and the Patriot Front—some of them reportedly armed and wearing militia gear—gathered outside the church, marching and chanting along the residential street. Police later disputed Ryan’s account, saying the school had requested a special duty officer for the event but then withdrawn the request.