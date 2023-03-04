CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Officer Who Fatally Shot Donovan Lewis Retires in ‘Bad Standing’
FALLOUT
Read it at The Columbus Dispatch
The Columbus, Ohio police officer who fatally shot 20-year-old Donovan Lewis has retired in “bad standing” as a result of ongoing “criminal and administrative investigations” into the shooting, the division of police said Friday. Ricky Anderson shot Lewis when he entered his residence in August with a warrant, firing at Lewis within one second of opening Lewis’ bedroom door while another officer shouted “hands,” The Columbus Dispatch reported. Lewis was still in bed when Anderson fired, according to the Dispatch. Anderson and fellow officers who were on the scene are now facing a wrongful death suit from Lewis’ family.