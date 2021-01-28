Columbus Police Chief Out Just One Month After Killing of Andre Hill
GONE
Columbus Police Chief Thomas Quinlan is out, the city’s mayor said in a statement Thursday. “It became clear to me that Chief Quinlan could not successfully implement the reform and change I expect and that the community demands," Mayor Andrew Ginther said in a statement. “Columbus residents have lost faith in him and in the division’s ability to change on its own.” Quinlan had been hired as interim chief in Feb. 2019, moving into a permanent role Dec. 2019. Last month, his police force received nationwide attention after an officer, Adam Coy, shot and killed a Black man, Andre Hill, who was unarmed and holding a cellphone. Coy was later fired. Another Black man, Casey Goodson, was shot and killed by a county sheriff in Columbus last month while trying to enter his own home.