Columbus Police Chief Fires Officer With History of Complaints Who Shot Unarmed Black Man

The police chief in Columbus, Ohio will fire the officer with a history of misconduct complaints who shot and killed an unarmed Black man Tuesday. Adam Coy was captured on body camera footage shooting Andre Maurice Hill earlier this week in the garage of a home Hill was visiting. Chief Thomas Quinlan wrote in a statement, “Today I am announcing action to terminate Officer Coy. I have filed two departmental charges alleging critical misconduct against officer Coy. After an expedited investigation, I have sustained those charges...Like all of you, I have witnessed his critical misconduct firsthand via his body-worn camera.”