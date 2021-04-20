Columbus Police Fatally Shoot a Person as Chauvin Guilty Verdict Comes Down

COLUMBUS—A Columbus police officer shot and killed a person on Tuesday afternoon just as a guilty verdict was being handed down in a police brutality case that had held the attention of an entire nation.

According to local station NBC 4, the victim, who has not yet been identified, was transported to a nearby hospital, Mount Carmel East, where they succumbed to the injuries sustained in the shooting. The department has reportedly contacted the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation to review the use of deadly force. The police department’s public information office did not respond to a request for comment.

The 911 call that brought police to the scene had reported a stabbing.

A group of about 20 residents has gathered in the neighborhood at the intersection of Legion Lane and Templar Street near where the police have the scene of the incident blocked off. The group is chanting “Black lives matter!” and “No justice, no peace!” and “No racist police!” Three neighbors who said they didn’t want to speak on the record said police killed a 15-year-old girl.

Video from the scene showed a person lying on the ground in jeans and bright sneakers as bystanders yelled at police.

The shooting occurred just as the verdict was being announced in the murder trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin. Chauvin was found guilty on all three counts in the killing of George Floyd. He was found guilty on two counts murder and one of manslaughter for killing George Floyd, a Black man, in May 2020.

Local activist K.C. Taynor of Exodus Nation told The Daily Beast the latest police killing made it impossible to celebrate the Chauvin verdict. “It’s another murder. They’re animals. They treat us like animals.”