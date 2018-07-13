Columbus Police: We Made a ‘Mistake’ Arresting Stormy Daniels

Officials said Stormy Daniels’ arrest at a strip club in Columbus, Ohio was a “mistake” due to a misinterpretation of the law she broke, the Associated Press reports. Columbus police chief Kim Jacobs said “one element of the law was missed in error” when Daniels was arrested on Wednesday night for “illegally rubbing undercover police officers’ faces against her bare breasts,” since the law is only applicable to those who “regularly” perform at strip clubs and Daniels’ performance was her first time at the venue. “A mistake was made, and I accept full responsibility,” Jacobs said hours after prosecutors dropped the three misdemeanor charges against Daniels. Jacobs also said that the “motivations” of the officers will be “reviewed internally.” Daniels’ lawyer Michael Avenatti posted unsubstantiated screenshots of what he said were pro-Trump social media posts by the arresting officer. Daniels, who is currently suing President Trump after she claimed to have an affair with him before he became president, is currently on a tour performing at strip clubs around the country.
