‘Combat in the Streets’ of Kyiv as Russian Saboteurs Sneak In

Explosions rang out throughout Kyiv on Friday night as authorities said Russian forces repeatedly tried to blow up a power plant and fierce fighting erupted across the Ukrainian capital.

“There is combat in the streets of our city right now,” city authorities bluntly warned in a message on Telegram.

Residents were told to remain in bomb shelters, if possible, while those at home were urged to avoid windows and balconies and “hide in a closed space, for example, a bathroom, and cover yourself with something to protect from shrapnel wounds.”

Shortly before dawn local time, Oleksy Danilov, the secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, issued a statement declaring that the city was still “under the control” of the Ukrainian military and Ukrainian citizens.

Ukrainian troops spent the night “pushing out [Russian] sabotage and reconnaissance groups in Kyiv,” Maryana Bezugla, deputy head of the Committee on National Security for Ukraine’s parliament, wrote on Facebook early Saturday.

“The fighting continues,” she said.

Terrifying scenes played out overnight, with near-constant artillery fire heard and a firefight on a main street sending plumes of thick black smoke into the sky. The Ukrainian military said that battle ultimately ended in their favor, and they fended off a Russian attack on a military base near Victory Avenue.

Despite warnings from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky that Russia would do all it could to crush the city, Ukraine’s Defense Ministry said it had managed to repel several attacks.

Troops used an anti-aircraft missile system to shoot down a Russian helicopter and an SU-25, the Defense Ministry said. Ukraine’s military also claimed to have downed a Russian Il-76 heavy transport plane with a contingent of paratroopers aboard, the Associated Press reported. The news has not been independently verified, the AP cautioned.

Local residents in Kyiv took to social media to warn that Russian saboteurs appeared to have infiltrated parts of the city, with some spotted in the streets appearing to direct artillery fire at certain buildings.

Ukraine’s National Police issued an ominous warning to residents of the capital, suggesting Russian reconnaissance units were marking residential buildings to help direct aviation forces to their targets.

“The city authorities of Kyiv are appealing to residents of multi-story buildings with access to the roof to urgently check the roof for marks. If any marks are found, please put dirt over them or cover them with something. Such marks probably direct aviation [forces] to objects where strikes can be carried out.”

“This night will be very difficult, and the enemy will use all available forces to break the resistance of Ukrainians,” President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a video address to Ukrainians hours before the siege began. “This night we have to stand ground. The fate of Ukraine is being decided right now. Each civilian should be as careful as possible.”

On Thursday, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in an interview that he was “convinced” Russian strongman Vladimir Putin had his sights set on overthrowing the Ukrainian government.

“Is it a possibility that Putin goes beyond Ukraine? Sure, it’s a possibility, but there’s something very powerful standing in the way of that,” Blinken told ABC’s David Muir. “That’s something we call Article 5 of NATO. That means an attack on one member of NATO is an attack on all members of NATO. The president’s been very clear that we will defend every inch of NATO territory. I think that’s the most powerful deterrent against President Putin going beyond Ukraine.”

In New York City, Russia vetoed a resolution by the U.N. Security Council to condemn Russia’s invasion of its neighbor. Following the unsuccessful vote, Ukraine’s ambassador to the United Nations asked for a moment of silence from everyone, including his Russian counterpart.

“I will ask all of you to dedicate a moment of complete silence to pray, or to meditate if you do not believe in God, for peace,” Ambassador Sergiy Kyslytsya said. “To pray for souls of those who have been already killed, for souls of those who may be killed.