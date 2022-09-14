Give Tricky Combination Skin the Specialized Attention It Needs With This All-In-One Method
One of the highlights of growing older was supposed to be the end of acne. What a let down to find out that the occasional zit was traded for a collection of ever-deepening wrinkles, oil slicks AND dry patches (somehow at the same time), dullness, sagging, and the dreaded crepe. The Lancer Method combats all of these with a step-by-step approach that treats normal to combination skin.
The Method begins with Polish, a resurfacing treatment that promotes cell turnover through a blend of manual and chemical exfoliants. The Cleanse helps to balance skin through benefit-rich ingredients like rice proteins, amino acids, and aloe extract. Nourish uses nasturtium flower extract and grape-derived antioxidants to feed your skin all the ingredients it needs to repair itself. And the Omega Hydrating Oil locks in all that goodness with a blend of fermented olive and argan oils (plus turmeric and grape seed oil).
This three-step process (with bonus oil!) balances and repairs skin, resulting in skin that’s brighter, firmer, smoother – all the “-er”s you could want. Sample the entire routine in this travel-friendly kit, complete with a TSA-approved liquids bag (time to ditch the sandwich baggies).
