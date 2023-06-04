New Drug Combo Shrinks Hard-to-Treat Ovarian Tumors

CHEAT SHEET
A new drug combination is showing remarkable results in treating a type of ovarian tumor that afflicts younger women, according to study results revealed this weekend. The Guardian reports that when patients with low-grade serious ovarian cancer were treated with avutometinib and defactinib in a clinical trial, nearly half of them saw their tumors shrink significantly. “I have scans every three months and each time we’ve seen the cancer getting smaller and smaller,” said Christine Cull, 71, whose cancer proved resistant to surgery, radiation, and chemotherapy.