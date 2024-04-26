Comcast CEO Brian Roberts’ Earnings Jumped to $35.5 Million in 2023
PAYDAY
Brian Roberts, the CEO of Comcast, saw his earnings jump to $35.47 million in 2023, up 11 percent from the year before, Variety reported. That whopping payday breaks down to a $2.5 million salary, $15 million in stock awards, $9.2 million in stock options, and a $8.55 million cash bonus to sweeten the deal. Roberts, who oversees Comcast and NBCUniversal, is the son of Comcast founder Ralph J. Roberts and has a net worth of about $1.9 billion, according to Forbes. “Mr. Roberts is a strong and effective leader, at both the company and Board levels, who provides critical leadership in carrying out our strategic initiatives and confronting our challenges,” Comcast said in its proxy statement filed with the SEC on Friday. Separately, the company is expected to lay off as many as 1,000 employees for the U.K. broadcaster Sky this year, the Financial Times reported, as it shifts from a satellite to streaming model.