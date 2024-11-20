Cheat Sheet
Comcast to Cut MSNBC Loose in Massive Overhaul

William Vaillancourt
Updated 11.19.24 8:32PM EST 
Published 11.19.24 8:22PM EST 
Comcast SOPA Images/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Gett

Comcast is set to spin off its NBCUniversal cable and entertainment networks like MSNBC, CNBC, USA, Oxygen, E!, Syfy and Golf Channel, The Wall Street Journal reported Tuesday. An announcement of the spin off of those assets, which generated $7 billion in the 12-month period that ended Sept. 30, is expected Wednesday. The spin off, which may take about a year, wouldn’t include NBC News, Bravo or the Peacock streaming service. Several leadership changes will follow. Mark Lazarus, the chairman of NBCUniversal’s media group, will be chief executive of the new, publicly traded company, according to the Journal. CFO Anand Kini will have the same role there, and CCO Donna Langley will become chairman of NBCUniversal Entertainment and Studios. Comcast, which acquired NBCUniversal in 2011, earlier this year opted not to explore a merger with Paramount. Comcast said last month that it was looking into making a spin off of assets.

2
Rafael Nadal in Tears After Playing Last Tournament of His Career
FINAL FAREWELL
Matt Young 

Night Editor

Published 11.19.24 8:10PM EST 
Spain's Rafael Nadal reacts during a tribute to his career after The Netherlands eliminated Spain.
Spain's Rafael Nadal reacts during a tribute to his career after The Netherlands eliminated Spain. Juan Medina/Juan Medina/Reuters

Rafael Nadal was visibly emotional and had tears in his eyes as he bid farewell to the world of professional tennis on Tuesday. The 22-time Grand Slam champion was given a standing ovation after his 6-4, 6-4 loss to the Netherlands' Botic van de Zandschulp, and the crowd chanted his name in unison as they marked the end of his last tournament. “The way that I would like to be remembered more is like a good person from a small village in Majorca where I had the luck to have my uncle as a tennis coach,” Nadal told the crowd during a special presentation. “I had a great family who supported me in every moment. I was a kid who followed their dreams, worked as hard as possible to be where I am today. At the end of the day, a lot of people try their best every single day, but I’m very lucky to have the life I have to live because of tennis,” he added.

3
‘Bachelor’ Star Shuts Down Pete Davidson Dating Rumors
SPILLING THE TEA
Grace Harrington 

Breaking News Intern

Published 11.19.24 6:30PM EST 
Maria Georgas
Maria Georgas Cindy Ord/Cindy Ord/WireImage

The Bachelor star Maria Georgas dispelled a pair of rumors Tuesday when she denied that she had split up with—or ever dated—comedian Pete Davidson. She also threw cold water on reports that The King of Staten Island star is currently in rehab. “Never dated Pete. False rumor! I’m friends with his sister. Case closed,” Georgas wrote on her Instagram story Tuesday. “Just spoke to his sister he’s not in rehab and has been sober for months,” the reality star continued. The Sun first reported Monday that Davidson had checked into a rehab in Florida following a split with Georgas. The reality star appeared on Joey Grazeidei’s season of The Bachelor earlier this year. Along with an anonymous insider source, The Sun pointed to Georgas’ comments on Davidson’s sister’s Instagram as evidence of their romance, which they claimed lasted a few months. “Can’t believe this s--- it’s very insulting to his recovery and my mental health,” Georgas added on Instagram. “He’s literally home.”

4
‘Morning Joe’ Turns Off Comments After Mar-a-Lago Backlash
JOE BLOW
Grace Harrington 

Breaking News Intern

Published 11.19.24 3:10PM EST 
Joe Scarborough questions on MSNBC’s ‘Morning Joe’ whether Donald Trump even wants to win anymore following his withdrawal from an interview with ‘60 Minutes.’
MSNBC

MSNBC’s Morning Joe turned off comments on their social media platforms and stopped posting clips of the show, following backlash from hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski’s announcement that they met with Donald Trump. Scarborough and Brzezinski revealed Monday that they met the president-elect on Friday at Mar-a-Lago, the first time they had all spoken since March 2020. Viewers of Morning Joe— who are generally anti-Trump— expressed their disappointment of the meeting. MSNBC contributor Jennifer Rubin called for a boycott of the show. However, Brzezinski defended the move. “For those asking why we would speak to the president-elect during such fraught times, I would ask back: Why wouldn’t we?” she said on Monday. The pair doubled down on their decision during Tuesday’s show. Scarborough said that the reaction to the meeting showed him “for the first time what a massive disconnect there was between social media and the real world.”

5
Cynthia Erivo ‘Annoyed’ by Rude Question About How She Wipes
TOO FAR
Eboni Boykin-Patterson 

Entertainment Reporter

Published 11.19.24 2:02PM EST 
LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 18: Cynthia Erivo attends the "Wicked: Part One" European Premiere at The Royal Festival Hall on November 18, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Neil Mockford/WireImage)
Neil Mockford/WireImage

Cynthia Erivo told Armchair Expert’s Dax Shepard she was “annoyed” that he’d been so “bold” as to ask her how she wipes in the bathroom with her nails so long. During Erivo’s recent appearance on the podcast, Shepard asked the Wicked star the self-described “inappropriate” question, which prompted her pushback, even though she ultimately answered. “No one’s afraid to ask it. Everybody asks that question,” she replied, before explaining “nobody uses just their fingers to wipe their backside. You use tissue” and “you wipe.” Shepard was unwilling to drop it, however, asking follow-up questions about how she positions the toilet paper on her fingers. When she answered that she simply uses the “pads of her fingers,” Shepard replied, “Then you’re just feeling the little tickle of the nails on the crack of your butt sometimes?” When Erivo then told the host she was “annoyed” by the implication that she might not “smell great,” Shepard assured her, “No one thinks that.”

6
Italian Town Offers $1 Homes to Lure Americans Upset Over Election
DOLCE VITA
Grace Harrington 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 11.19.24 3:03PM EST 
Published 11.19.24 2:26PM EST 
Ollolai, Sardinia, Italy.
Ollolai, Sardinia, Italy. Google

An Italian village is hoping to attract Americans upset over Donald Trump’s re-election by offering houses for one euro (94 U.S. cents), CNN reported Tuesday. The town of Ollolai, located in the mountains of Sardinia, first started the scheme in 2018, but only 10 homes have been bought so far. Ollolai’s mayor, Francesco Columbu, told CNN the town created a website advertising the houses specifically to lure Americans. “Are you worn out by global politics? Looking to embrace a more balanced lifestyle while securing new opportunities?” the website reads. Columbu said, “of course, we can’t specifically mention the name of one U.S. president who just got elected, but we all know that he’s the one from whom many Americans want to get away from now and leave the country.” He said the town hall has recently received 38,000 requests for information on the houses, mainly from the United States. The town offers three different packages for possible expats: free temporary accommodation for digital nomads, the one euro homes, and ready-to-live homes for $105,000. Columbu said that while they can’t exclude any specific nationalities, they are hoping Americans in particular will revitalize the town, which currently has just over a thousand residents.

7
Trump Orders Republican Senators to Block Biden Judges
HOLD THE LINE
Grace Harrington 

Breaking News Intern

Published 11.19.24 3:27PM EST 
Donald Trump.
Donald Trump’s presidential transition drama will be documented by a close-up TV crew. Kamil Krzaczynski/AFP via Getty Images

Donald Trump called on Republican senators to vote against judges appointed by Joe Biden, as Democrats attempt to push as many appointments through while they still hold the majority. “The Democrats are trying to stack the Courts with Radical Left Judges on their way out the door,” Trump wrote on Truth Social Tuesday. “Republican Senators need to Show Up and Hold the Line—No more Judges confirmed before Inauguration Day!” On Monday, Republicans dragged votes out for hours on the Senate floor to halt the appointment of nine federal judges. Democrats plan to possibly work through weekends and the Christmas recess to confirm as many judges as possible. They have already confirmed 216 lifetime appointments. The confirmation process should be made easier by the absences of key figures in the Senate— including vice president-elect JD Vance and Sen. Marco Rubio, who is Trump’s secretary of state pick. Independent Sens. Krysten Sinema and Joe Manchin, who often compromise the Democrats’ slim majority, have also been absent for key votes.

8
John Stamos Slammed for ‘Insulting’ Attempt to Support Co-Star’s Cancer Battle
MISGUIDED
Grace Harrington 

Breaking News Intern

Published 11.19.24 12:35PM EST 
John Stamos and Dave Coulier attend Cinespia's screening of 'Some Like It Hot' held at Hollywood Forever on August 19, 2017 in Hollywood, California.
Kelly Lee Barrett/Getty Images

John Stamos is facing backlash after donning a bald cap as a tribute to his Full House co-star, Dave Coulier, who was recently diagnosed with cancer. “Nothing like throwing on a bald cap and flexing some Photoshop skills to show some love and solidarity with my bro,” Stamos wrote Tuesday on Instagram. He shared several photos of himself with Coulier, including one of him shaving Coulier’s head. While some fans were supportive, others questioned in the comment section why Stamos didn’t shave his head instead. “Is this really appropriate? A bald cap is showing solidarity?” One user commented. “You can just take your cap off and be ‘normal’ again.” Another commenter wrote, “hate to be that person but this is more insulting by putting on a bald cap then not shaving [your] head. A person with cancer doesn’t have a ‘cap’ they can take off.” Coulier, who played Joey Gladstone in Full House, is currently undergoing chemotherapy for stage 3 non-Hodgkin lymphoma, a “very aggressive” cancer.

9
Trump Media Eyeing Purchase of Cryptocurrency Platform
MONEY MOVES
Brett Bachman 

Night Editor

Updated 11.19.24 3:25AM EST 
Published 11.18.24 11:05PM EST 
President-elect Donald Trump visits a cryptocurrency-themed bar called Pubkey in Manhattan.
President-elect Donald Trump visits a cryptocurrency-themed bar called Pubkey in Manhattan. Spencer Platt/Spencer Platt/Getty Images

The parent company of Donald Trump’s Truth Social platform is engaged in talks to purchase a cryptocurrency trading platform, according to a new report. Trump Media and Technology Group, despite the company’s well publicized financial struggles, has emerged in recent weeks as a proxy for Trump’s political stock, with the company’s shares skyrocketing in value since the president-elect won re-election earlier this month. This has given it plenty of opportunities to invest in other companies, among them the crypto marketplace Bakkt, the Financial Times reported Monday. The company’s former CEO, Kelly Loeffler—who served as a Republican U.S. Senator during Trump’s first term—is also the co-chair of Trump’s inauguration. Trump and his inner circle have in recent months expressed a deep interest in cryptocurrency, which emerged as a major theme of the president-elect’s 2024 campaign. After news of TMTG’s interest in Bakkt broke Monday, shares of the company soared more than 150 percent—while TMTG itself jumped 16 percent.

10
‘Gladiator II’ Star Says Meeting King Wasn’t on His ‘List of Priorities’
TOUGH CROWD
Janna Brancolini
Published 11.19.24 11:55AM EST 
A photo of Paul Mescal on a red carpet
Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

Gladiator II star Paul Mescal was pretty much the opposite of starstruck when he met King Charles at the film’s London premiere, he told a Variety reporter. “I’m Irish, so it’s kind of not on the list of priorities,” he said in response to the reporter’s attempts to get him to enthuse about his meeting with the British monarch. “But it’s an amazing thing for Ridley [Scott] because I know how important that is for him,” he added. The acclaimed English director was knighted by Queen Elizabeth in 2003. “To see his film celebrated in that context was pretty special,” Mescal continued. Asked what he and King Charles discussed, the 28-year-old Normal People actor admitted he had no idea. “I found it hard to hear exactly what he was saying,” he said. “Your head is in such a frenzy, so you’re just kind of nodding along and just smiling.” The film took in $87 million during its international opening over the weekend, making it Scott’s strongest opener to date, Variety reported.

