Comedian Andy Dick Arrested for Hitting Boyfriend With Liquor Bottle
NOT FUNNY
Andy Dick was arrested this week for felony domestic battery after hitting his boyfriend in the head with a liquor bottle, police sources told TMZ. Officers responded to the comedian’s Los Angeles home on Monday, after a fight between him and his partner allegedly escalated and turned physical. A “deep cut” on his boyfriend’s head was enough evidence for police to make the arrest, with Dick posting a $50,000 bond a few hours later. Sources also told TMZ that Dick, who has long struggled with alcohol and drug abuse, was previously arrested for assaulting the same man with a frying pan in October.
Dick was also arrested after allegedly assaulting a former partner, Lucas Crawford, with a chair earlier this year. “He could have killed him,” Dick’s former fiancée, Elisa Jordana, said after the attack. She noted that the comedian could get “very aggressive” when intoxicated. Dick has also had a string of sexual misconduct allegations tail him over the years, most recently having been sentenced to two weeks in jail after squeezing a woman’s butt on the street in 2019. Lena Sved, a producer and Dick’s estranged wife, obtained a domestic violence restraining order against him in 2018, the same year he was charged with misdemeanor sexual battery for allegedly grabbing an Uber driver’s crotch.