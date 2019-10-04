Comedian Andy Dick Charged With Groping Ride-Share Driver

Read it at NBC Chicago
Comedian Andy Dick has been charged for allegedly groping a driver from a ride-hailing service in April, prosecutors said Friday. Los Angeles County prosecutors allege Dick, 53, groped a driver in West Hollywood on April 12, 2018, and he’s expected to be arraigned Friday on a misdemeanor sexual battery charge. The comedian best known for the 1990s sitcom NewsRadio has been arrested and sued multiple time this year over similar groping accusations, including a 2010 incident at a West Virginia bar.