Cops Fear Burglars Are Targeting Comedian Arsenio Hall After Repeated Break-Ins
SCARY
Talk show host Arsenio Hall got a fright Saturday when robbers entered his home—while he was still inside. Police say the burglary over the weekend marks the second time the Coming to America star’s home has been broken into in the last couple of months, according to TMZ. On Saturday, Hall, 66, reportedly heard a loud noise downstairs in his L.A. home at around 11 a.m., and then found shattered glass on his sliding door, apparently from an attempt to enter the residence. The attempt last month was said to be even more brazen, with burglars breaking a window and actually making it inside the home before they were scared off. Police have not identified suspects yet, but are assessing surveillance footage from the home and neighborhood to find them. Detectives are looking to determine if Hall has been targeted, and are questioning whether the break ins were committed by the same perpetrators.