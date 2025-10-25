Maher Accuses Newsom of ‘Jumping the Shark’ With White House Trolling

Controversial HBO comedian Bill Maher has questioned the wisdom of California Governor Gavin Newsom’s newfound penchant for social media Trumpisms as a way of getting back at the MAGA administration.

“He’s been trolling Donald Trump,” as Maher put it to his guest, Democratic Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear, on Friday’s broadcast of Real Time With Bill Maher.

“He’s been sort of taking Trump’s methodology and throwing it right back at him,” the host went on. “I think it may have jumped the shark a little recently. Is that something you endorse? Is that an effective technique?”

Maher's not convinced Newsom's got it right with his MAGAesque trolling Noam Galai/Getty Images

Over the past several months, Newsom has increasingly taken to adopting the president’s social media mannerisms—including ALL CAP posts, scathing nicknames, memes and signature sign-offs like “Thank you for your attention to this matter”—as part of a wider apparent attempt to emulate the kind of brash virality that won Trump the election last year.

Amid backlash from the president’s supporters, and a mixed reception from his critics, the California governor has defended his new methods by arguing he’s simply holding up a mirror to the MAGA administration.

Newsom has increasingly parodied Trump with his social media output of late. Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

“I’m just following his example,” Newsom previously told reporters. “If you have issues with what I’m putting out, you sure as hell should have concerns with what he’s putting out as president.”

Newsom and Beshear, both two-term governors who continue to poll strongly in their respective states, are widely regarded as frontrunners for the Democratic Party nomination in the 2028 presidential elections.

Speaking with Maher on Friday, Beshear seemed reluctant to bad-mouth his prospective opponent, telling the comedian he broadly backed Newsom’s pushback against Trump, but also lamented feeling as though the current state of political discourse in the United States had led to Newsom’s methods being warranted.

Beshear says he wouldn't do it Newsom's say, but that in the end, he gets it. Tom Williams/om Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc/Getty Images

“He’s pushing back in his way,” Beshear said. “It’s not my way. It’s just not me. But I think everybody has to take their style and do what’s best for their people. But I think he is standing up. I think he’s pushing back and I think it takes all of us in our own ways.”

Beshear later expressed a note of cautious optimism, given his view of the MAGA administration’s performance thus far, ahead of midterm elections next year.